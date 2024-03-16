Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Houston American Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Houston American Energy stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Houston American Energy has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houston American Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Houston American Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.55% of Houston American Energy worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

