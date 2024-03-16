HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 17th. This is an increase from HUB24’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.
HUB24 Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.68.
HUB24 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HUB24
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for HUB24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.