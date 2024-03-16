Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HUM stock opened at $348.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $334.54 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $494.00.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

