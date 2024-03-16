ICON (ICX) Hits Market Capitalization of $315.19 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $315.19 million and approximately $17.13 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 984,624,953 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 984,593,752.9482533. The last known price of ICON is 0.33007672 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $26,055,950.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

