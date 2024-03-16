ICON (ICX) Hits Market Capitalization of $315.19 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $315.19 million and approximately $17.13 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ICON Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 984,624,953 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 984,593,752.9482533. The last known price of ICON is 0.33007672 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $26,055,950.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
