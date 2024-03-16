Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $110.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

