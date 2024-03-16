Ignite Planners LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $9,537,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

CAG opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

