Ignite Planners LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNST. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Renasant by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Renasant by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 486.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $34.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

