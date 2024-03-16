Ignite Planners LLC Has $690,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $383.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.57. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

