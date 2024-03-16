Ignite Planners LLC Increases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Baidu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $103.86 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.58 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.01.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

