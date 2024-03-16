Ignite Planners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 95,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 131,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.13 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

