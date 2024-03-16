Ignite Planners LLC Purchases Shares of 22,451 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
