Ignite Planners LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBIN. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,052,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,831,000 after buying an additional 80,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 423.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,619,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,184,000 after buying an additional 1,467,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

