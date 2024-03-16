Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

