Ignite Planners LLC Sells 332 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,285,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $168.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $175.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

