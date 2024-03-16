Ignite Planners LLC Sells 380 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.95 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

