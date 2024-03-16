Ignite Planners LLC Sells 3,877 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gladstone Land worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,810,000 after buying an additional 230,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 41,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 34,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,603,000 after buying an additional 156,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAND. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.89 million, a PE ratio of -48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -203.70%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

