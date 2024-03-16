Ignite Planners LLC Sells 4,154 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

