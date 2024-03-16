Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $191.09 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.63.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

