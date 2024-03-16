Ikena Oncology, Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Ikena Oncology in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday.

Ikena Oncology Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.32. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IKNA. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,849,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 960,109 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 461,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 540.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 323,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

