Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 9,866.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

