InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. InMode has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMode will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 223.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,511 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in InMode by 3,557.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,919 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $32,366,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in InMode by 199.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,213 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

