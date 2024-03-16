InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 58.3% in February

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 495,700 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the February 14th total of 313,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,823,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of INND stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,002,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,082,123. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

