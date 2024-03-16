InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 58.3% in February

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 495,700 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the February 14th total of 313,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,823,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of INND stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,002,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,082,123. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
