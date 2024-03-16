Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Declares $1.82 Quarterly Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.82 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 120.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.18. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $105.07. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.49.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
