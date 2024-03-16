Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Declares $1.82 Quarterly Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.82 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 120.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.18. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $105.07. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innovative Industrial Properties

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.