Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 43.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BMAY opened at $35.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.