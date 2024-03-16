Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 5.4% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned about 2.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $17,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after buying an additional 67,305 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 45,618 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,280.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 99,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PJAN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 64,190 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.