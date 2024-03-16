Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Bought by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of BATS PNOV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 35,788 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

