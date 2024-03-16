Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC) Stock Position Lifted by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 604.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 405,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 347,547 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth approximately $7,692,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS UDEC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.03. 11,717 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

