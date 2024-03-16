Insider Buying: BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) CAO Buys 12,300 Shares of Stock

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer A. Phipps acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BTSG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.24. 13,394,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,957. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

