Insider Selling: 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) EVP Sells 761 Shares of Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $39,206.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.73. 276,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,825. The company's 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.79.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

