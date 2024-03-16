Insider Selling: First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Insider Sells 1,474 Shares of Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FWRG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. 749,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

