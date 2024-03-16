Insider Selling: First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Insider Sells 1,474 Shares of Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance
FWRG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. 749,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $25.88.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on First Watch Restaurant Group
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Watch Restaurant Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.