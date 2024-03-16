Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Intellicheck by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

