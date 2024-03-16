Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,549. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

