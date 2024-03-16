Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $389,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,956,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,699. The firm has a market cap of $379.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.57 and its 200 day moving average is $151.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

