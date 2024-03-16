Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,105. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.59. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $85.49 and a 1 year high of $136.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.