Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded down $3.37 on Friday, reaching $283.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,845,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.46. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $289.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

