Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $103.23. 1,462,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average is $93.15. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

