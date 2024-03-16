Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $142.17. 41,039,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,398,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.87 and a 1-year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.