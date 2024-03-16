International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.06 million, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Insider Activity

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 2,268,256 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

