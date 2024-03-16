International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.06 million, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.75.
Insider Activity
In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 2,268,256 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
