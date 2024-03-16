Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $12.44 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.73 billion and $160.38 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $12.44 or 0.00018398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00082121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00017796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,094,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,972,385 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

