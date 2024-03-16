Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Acquired by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,213,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after acquiring an additional 205,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,909,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period.

XMMO traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $110.77. The company had a trading volume of 64,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,087. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

