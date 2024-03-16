IP Group (LON:IPO) PT Lowered to GBX 126

IP Group (LON:IPO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 133 ($1.70) to GBX 126 ($1.61) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
IP Group Stock Down 0.1 %
IPO stock opened at GBX 47.95 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.20. IP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.60 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £493.89 million, a P/E ratio of -599.38 and a beta of 1.40.
IP Group Company Profile
