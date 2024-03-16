IP Group (LON:IPO) PT Lowered to GBX 126

IP Group (LON:IPO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 133 ($1.70) to GBX 126 ($1.61) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IP Group Stock Down 0.1 %

IPO stock opened at GBX 47.95 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.20. IP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.60 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £493.89 million, a P/E ratio of -599.38 and a beta of 1.40.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

