Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

