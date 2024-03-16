iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. The stock has a market cap of $397.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $388.05 and a fifty-two week high of $520.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

