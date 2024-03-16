iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Windsor Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,101,052,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.23. 8,081,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $388.05 and a 1-year high of $520.78. The firm has a market cap of $397.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.