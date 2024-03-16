iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Windsor Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,101,052,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.23. 8,081,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $388.05 and a 1-year high of $520.78. The firm has a market cap of $397.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
