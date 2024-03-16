iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 313.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,556 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of &Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. &Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.23. 8,081,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. The company has a market capitalization of $397.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.24 and its 200-day moving average is $465.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $388.05 and a 1-year high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

