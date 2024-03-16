iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.07. 4,662,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,454. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.25.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

