iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,515 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 659.4% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 26,403 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 314,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 233,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.10. 5,756,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,005,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

