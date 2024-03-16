iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 14th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,272.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169,295 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SUSB opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0691 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

