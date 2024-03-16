iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,864,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after buying an additional 317,802 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after buying an additional 181,540 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,324,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $182.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.05. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

