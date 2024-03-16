iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 14th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 961,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the period.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,972. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1483 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

